Snowy Monday morning, slippery roads cause school closures (again) in Centre County

A State College Borough snow plow clears South Atherton Street on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Centre County schools are closed again Monday, with snow expected to make a messy morning commute before tapering tapering off by afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Tuesday, predicting total snow accumulation of 2-4 inches. NWS warns of slippery road conditions for the morning.

As a result, State College Area School District closed buildings and moved to synchronous remote learning, operating on a one-hour delay to help with the transition. Bellefonte Area School District has a Flexible Instruction Day, and Bald Eagle Area School District issued a snow day. Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District has a virtual day.

Area schools were closed twice last week due to winter weather.