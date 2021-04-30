Best bets in Centre County: May Day Art & Garden Walk, Apple Blossom Festival and more

From an art walk to an apple blossom festival, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday to May 7.

Annual Apple Blossom Festival

From 4-6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, visit Way Fruit Farm during its annual Apple Blossom Festival. Located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in Port Matilda, the farm will host live music, offer free wagon rides in the orchard and sell fresh food, including apple cider donuts. Visit www.wayfruitfarm.com for more information.

May Day Art & Garden Walk

Shop from local artists and business owners during the Downtown State College Improvement District’s May Day Art and Garden Walk. From 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday, artists will be stationed inside participating stores downtown and the State College Area High School National Art Honor Society will create a chalk mural in the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Fraser Street. For $5, participants will receive a flower kit to return to either The Makery or the DSID office to be planted downtown in an art installation. Masks and social distancing are required in the borough.

State College Choral Society concert

Watch a free video of a 2019 concert by the State College Choral Society, which is gearing up to reconvene after the pandemic halted its operations in spring 2020. The video, which is available via the society’s YouTube channel, features the group’s 70th anniversary performance of Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” along with interviews with the concert’s soloists. The concert, which was performed in Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium, also highlights the Choral Society, the State High Master Singers and the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra. Now in its 72nd year, the 120-member chorus includes members from across central Pennsylvania.

Beidleheimer Sidewinder 10K & 20K Run

In another Tussey Teasers Series race, runners may participate in the Beidleheimer Sidewinder 10K and 20K races on Saturday. The course will take runners through Whipple Dam State Park. The 20K will begin at 9 a.m. and the 10K will begin at 9:30 a.m. The races are free and will be timed, with water provided. Complete a form at www.tusseymountainback.com and bring it to the race the day of to participate.

Global conversation

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, hear from Penn State graduate student José Miguel La Torre Ramos about his experiences growing up in Puerto Rico. Ramos, who is working toward his master’s in international affairs, will discuss the island’s history and recent struggles via Zoom. Register for the event at globalconnections.wildapricot.org/event-4194390/Registration.