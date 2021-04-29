Centre Daily Times awarded several honors in Pennsylvania journalism competition

The Centre Daily Times has been awarded four honors — including two top placements — in the annual Keystone Media Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.

The CDT won for sports and visual coverage in the 2021 awards, announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.

Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multi-day publications with circulation of 10,000 to 19,999 circulation:

Second place, Sports Feature Photo: Abby Drey, “Lamar’s last home game”

Abby Drey, “Lamar’s last home game” First place, Sports Action Photo: Drey, “Final reach”

Drey, “Final reach” First place, Features Videos: Drey, “Stuff the bus”

Drey, “Stuff the bus” First place, Sports Beat Reporting: former CDT reporter Parth Upadhyaya, Penn State football

Due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person awards event will not be held in 2021.