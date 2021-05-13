Centre Gives breaks records in 10th year of giving event that serves local nonprofits

Centre Gives marked its 10th year by raising a record $2.24 million for local nonprofits during the 36-hour online giving event that ended Wednesday evening.

The total, which came from 16,424 gifts, surpasses last year’s total of $2.19 million. Nearly 200 local organizations are set to benefit from the donations.

“We couldn’t imagine any better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Centre Gives than by continuing our streak and breaking all previous records,” Molly Kunkel, executive director of Centre Foundation, said in a news release. “The organizations who benefit from Centre Gives have had a long and difficult year, dealing with continued pandemic-related repercussions. We are so proud of our supportive community for stepping up and providing them with such a hopeful outcome.”

The event had a $300,000 stretch pool provided by Centre Foundation and the Hamer Foundation, along with $40,000 in prizes for nonprofits.

This year’s prizes included:

$1,000 gifts for large and small organizations with the most unique donors: Centre County PAWS, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Schlow Library Foundation, State College Food Bank, Pets Come First (large organizations) and Centre Wildlife Care, Out of the Cold: Centre County, Park Forest Preschool, Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania, The Hundred Cat Foundation (small organizations)

Power Hour Prizes of $500 to large and small organizations with the most unique donors during designated hours: Schlow Library Foundation, Strawberry Fields, Inc, Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Centre County PAWS, State College Friends School, Pets Come First, Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Easterseals Child Development Center, ClearWater Conservancy, 3 Dots Downtown (large organizations) and TriYoga of Central Pennsylvania, Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club, Park Forest Preschool, State College Area Roller Derby, Centre Wildlife Care, Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania, Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, The Hundred Cat Foundation, Bridge of Hope of Centre County, Centre Social Dance (small organizations)

$250 to the organization that received the first donation during Centre Gives 2021: Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy The New Participant Prize Winner ($250): Soroptimist International of Centre County

Soroptimist International of Centre County 10-Year Pro Winner ($250): Centre Volunteers in Medicine

Centre Volunteers in Medicine 40th Anniversary Prize Winner ($250): State College SDA Diaper Bank

State College SDA Diaper Bank Regional Lucky Ticket Prize winners ($250): Bald Eagle: The Crooked House; Bellefonte: Downtown Bellefonte, Inc.; Penns Valley: The HOPE Fund of Penns Valley; Philipsburg: Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation; State College: The Community Cafe at St. Andrew’s

Since 2012, the Centre Gives campaign has raised more than $12.5 million for local nonprofits.