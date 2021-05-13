Local

Centre Gives breaks records in 10th year of giving event that serves local nonprofits

By CDT staff reports

Centre Gives marked its 10th year by raising a record $2.24 million for local nonprofits during the 36-hour online giving event that ended Wednesday evening.

The total, which came from 16,424 gifts, surpasses last year’s total of $2.19 million. Nearly 200 local organizations are set to benefit from the donations.

“We couldn’t imagine any better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Centre Gives than by continuing our streak and breaking all previous records,” Molly Kunkel, executive director of Centre Foundation, said in a news release. “The organizations who benefit from Centre Gives have had a long and difficult year, dealing with continued pandemic-related repercussions. We are so proud of our supportive community for stepping up and providing them with such a hopeful outcome.”

The event had a $300,000 stretch pool provided by Centre Foundation and the Hamer Foundation, along with $40,000 in prizes for nonprofits.

This year’s prizes included:

Since 2012, the Centre Gives campaign has raised more than $12.5 million for local nonprofits.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service