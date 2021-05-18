2021 farmers market vouchers are available in Centre County. Are you eligible?

It is time again for the Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Program distributed by the Centre County Office of Aging.

Once again, due to COVID-19, there is a different procedure for 2021. All applications will need to be processed through the mail. There will not be any in-person distribution of vouchers in 2021.

As in past years, participants must be 60 or over by Dec. 31, meet the income guidelines, and be a resident of Centre County. Income is self-declared; no documentation is needed, but requires a signature on the federal form verifying gross income guidelines are met.

Income guidelines:

One person: $23,828; two people, $32,227. Any stimulus funds received is not to be counted in the guidelines. However, any unemployment is to be included when looking at the guidelines.

To receive the application to begin the process to receive the vouchers by mail, please do one of the following:

Call the Office of Aging at 814-355-6716

Email the Office of Aging at aging@centrecountypa.gov your name and mailing address listing “FMV” or “vouchers” in your email.

Once the application has been completed, mail it to:

FMV c/o Centre County Office of Aging

420 Holmes St., Room 245

Bellefonte, PA 16823

Forms can also be faxed to 814-355-6757.

The vouchers will be mailed back to the participant after the application has been reviewed. There may be a return-mailing-delay due to COVID-19 protocols which are in place.

This is a first come, first served program.

Each eligible person receives four $6 checks for a total of $24 once each year. The checks are for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in Pennsylvania. Checks must be spent at a participating vendor at a farmers market. They can’t be spent in a grocery store.

To find a farmers market or farm stand with eligible farmers, please download the FMNP app. The PA FMNP app is available in the Google Play store and the Apple Store for free. Search for PA FMNP Farmers’ Market locator and down load the app.

Or go to www.pafmnp.org to search the online farmers market and farm stand database.

Due to COVID-19, the recommendation is to sign the vouchers before visiting the farmers market or that you bring your own pen to sign at the market. Farmers will not have pens at their stands. Stands may offer drive up services.

The first day to spend the vouchers is June 1 and all vouchers must be spent by Nov. 30.

Those who have received the vouchers in the past have shared how much they enjoy and appreciate being able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. “I really look forward to ripe tomatoes that taste like tomatoes” or “I do love to buy green tomatoes to fry” or “the corn they grow is the best” are comments made many times.

For more information or with questions, please call 814-355-6716 or email aging@centrecountypa.gov.