Fireworks, live music and art festivals. Here are all the Centre County events for July

With a virtual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and canceled events that include Heritage Days and the People’s Choice Festival, it’s still not a typical July in Centre County, but it’s getting closer.

Tussey Mountain’s WingFest, for example, is back every Thursday night. There are also new events to check out, like a weekly summer concert series held in downtown State College. Live after 5 kicks off July 1 with The Corner Brothers and Anchor & Arrow next in the lineup for July 8.

Art lovers also have plenty of opportunities to browse pieces from central Pennsylvania artists, including at the Millheim Walk Fest of Arts and Music from July 9-11 and Art in the Orchard at Way Fruit Farm, July 8-10.

There are also movies, a free fishing day and a cardboard regatta.

Here’s a schedule of events for July:

Ongoing — Live after 5 every Thursday from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Plaza, Fraser Street, State College. A weekly summer concert series featuring a variety of local musicians.

Ongoing — WingFest every Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m. at Tussey Mountain, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg. Cost is $10 for adults/$5 youth; free parking.

Ongoing — Summer Sounds every Sunday at 7 p.m. at Talleyrand Park.

July 1-4 — Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival at Grange Park, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall.

July 4 — Fish-for-Free Day on Pennsylvania waterways. No fishing license is required for residents and non-residents.

July 4 — 4th of July Concert, 3 p.m. at South Hills Business and Technology School, 480 Waupelani Drive, State College. The rain date for the State College Area Municipal Band concert is July 5.

July 4 — 4th Fest fireworks, after the 5:05 p.m. State College Spikes game. Only those attending the Spikes game will be able to watch from the ballpark. Tickets start at $6.

July 8-10 — Art in the Orchard at Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda.

July 8-11 — Live performances at Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts at the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Ave. Arts Fest is virtual for another year, but 11 concerts will be held in person. Entry wristbands can be at the Arts Fest office or at the door before the performances for $10.

July 8 — Movies in the Park: “Splash and Bubbles: One Big Ocean,” 8:30-9:30 p.m., in Tudek Park, 400 Herman Drive, State College. WPSU and Centre Region Parks and Recreation team up for Movies in the Park. Registration is recommended.

July 9-10 — Artist’s Summer Market, noon-5 p.m. July 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10, at the Gallery Shop, 824 Pike St., Lemont.

July 9-11 — Millheim Walk Fest of Arts and Music, 2-8 p.m. July 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, downtown Millheim.

July 9-10 — Titan’s Art Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10, at Titan Market, 2042 Axemann Road, Bellefonte.

July 10 — Antique, Art & Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg.

July 10 — Philipsburg Festival, downtown Philipsburg. After a 5K race at Cold Stream Dam at 9 a.m., community members are invited to cruise-in and visit local businesses in downtown Philipsburg from 1-5 p.m. There will also be a concert featuring Coolio, and the day is set to end with fireworks at the dam hosted by the We Are Inn.

July 11 and July 25 — Local History Tours at the Eagle Iron Works and Curtin Village, 251 Curtin Village Road, Howard. Tours have resumed and continue on the second and fourth Mondays through Oct. 24.

July 17 — Welch Cardboard Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Welch Pool, 670 Westerly Parkway, State College. Build your own boat and race it in the pool. Registration is required and there’s a $10 fee.

July 22 — Movies in the Park: “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs,” 8:30-9:30 p.m., in Tudek Park, 400 Herman Drive, State College. WPSU and Centre Region Parks and Recreation team up for Movies in the Park. Registration is recommended.

July 30 — Fridays in the ‘Fonte, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Bellefonte.

This list will be updated with new events. To add an event, email cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.