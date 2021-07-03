Centre County adds 2 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to decline in Pennsylvania

Centre County saw an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this week compared to the previous seven days.

The county reported 13 cases between last Saturday and Friday after adding just five cases the previous week.

In all, there have been 16,923 cases — 15,426 confirmed and 1,497 probable — along with 71,145 negative tests.

The state Health Department reported two Centre County deaths week to bring the total to 228. One death was reported last Saturday and the second was reported Friday.

The situation in PA

Statewide, there were 1,262 cases during the past seven days, a decrease of 40 from the prior week. Daily totals ranged from a low of 121 on Sunday to a high of 304 on Friday.

Overall, there have been 1,212,561 cases. There have been 4,775,280 negative tests and 97% of people have recovered.

There have been 27,695 deaths, which includes 59 new fatalities this week. That marks a decrease of 17 deaths from the previous seven days.

A look at vaccines, hospitalizations

Centre County has given 154,267 vaccinations — 77,829 partial and 76,438 full. In the past week, 1,354 doses were administered. The week before, 1,667 doses were given.

In Pennsylvania, 11,711,557 vaccine doses have been given as of Friday (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). An average of 17,000 people were vaccinated each day this week, a decrease of 5,500 from the previous week.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pennsylvania has given first doses to 62.9% of the entire population (all 67 counties), which ranks ninth in the country. The CDC also said 60.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated and 75.5% have gotten their first dose. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for total doses administered, the CDC said.

Visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus to make a vaccine appointment with Mount Nittany Health or vaccines.gov to find other providers.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating five COVID-19 patients between ages 63 and 79, a spokesperson said Friday. There was a daily average of seven COVID patients in June, and there has been an average of five so far this month.

Across Pennsylvania, the average number of hospitalized patients continues to decline. The total number of patients as of Friday was 310, a decrease of 40 since Monday.

Positivity rates mixed

Centre County’s positivity rate climbed back over 1% this week, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. For the period June 25-Thursday, the county’s rate was 1.4%. The week before, it was 0.7%.

Pennsylvania’s rate dropped slightly to 1.1%. The week before, it was 1.2%. Cameron County had the highest rate in the commonwealth at 7.1%.

Centre County’s case rate climbed to 7.4 per 100,000 residents from 2.5 the previous week. The statewide rate is 6.7 cases per 100,000 residents.