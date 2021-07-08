Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Spring Township, police say

A woman died Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash in Spring Township.

The Spring Township Police Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of Garbrick Road at 6:44 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. Two people were transported from the scene to Mount Nittany Medical Center. A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead as a result of injuries from the crash, police wrote.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police asked potential witnesses to contact 814-355-5134.

Check back for updates on this developing story.