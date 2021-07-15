Facing a ‘crisis situation,’ commissioners OK emergency pay increase for 24-hour facility staff

The Centre County commissioners approved “an emergency increase” in hourly rates of $5/hour on Thursday for those who work at the correctional facility, booking center and the 911 emergency communications office, as well as new hires. adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre County Board of Commissioners acknowledged that the county’s 911 emergency communications office and correctional facility are in a staffing “crisis situation” and made moves to fix it during Thursday’s meeting.

“We are in a crisis situation here,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said.

The two 24-hour facilities the county operates are struggling to maintain employees, Commissioner Steve Dershem said. The employees have been working “extremely long hours and working above and beyond the call of duty,” he said. In order to retain those employees, as well as attract new ones, something needed to be done quickly.

The commissioners approved “an emergency increase” in hourly rates of $5/hour for those who work at the correctional facility, booking center and the 911 emergency communications office, as well as new hires. The increase would bump up the starting rate for a corrections officer to $20/hour. The increase is effective Sunday, and will continue until the implementation of the county’s salary study for the 2022 budget.

“That will show recognition for the folks that have stuck it out through some very tough times,” Dershem said. “And at the same time, we will be able to recruit folks, I think at a very aggressive rate, which is exactly what needs to happen. We need people now.”

The funding for the pay increases will come from the American Rescue Plan. Without those federal funds, Pipe said they wouldn’t be able to have this conversation.

While staffing issues haven’t yet affected operations at either facility, Pipe said they don’t want to jeopardize that.

“We’re providing the service right now. But we’re just seeing that if we don’t take this action now, when football comes back in … late August, September, we’re not going to be prepared,” Pipe said. “So we want to take action now to prepare for the future.”

Dave Knepp, an employee of the correctional facility, was in support of the emergency pay increase, but cautioned the commissioners not to put themselves back “at square one” by reducing the pay back to what it was once the salary study concludes.

Also in support of the increase was Cheryl Little, SEIU Chapter 7 chair, whose husband also works in the correctional facility. She said she was grateful for the step the commissioners took, while highlighting some of the sacrifices employees have made through the pandemic.

“These people have worked nonstop and were very much under appreciated,” Little said. “Some of these guys have missed T-ball for their kids, they’ve missed weddings, family reunions, all of that.”

Additionally, the commissioners approved an employee referral bonus program. When a current county employee refers someone to the correctional facility for a CO position or to the 911 center for a telecommunicator position, that employee will receive a $500 referral bonus upon the candidate completing six months of service. This would not apply to elected officials or department heads, or anyone involved in the hiring process. The program will end Dec. 31.

Other county employees who don’t work at the 24-hour facilities will also receive a $750 bonus (prorated based on when they were with the county during the pandemic) and a bookend payment of $500 at the end of the year. Commissioners hope this will help retain current staff and show their appreciation.