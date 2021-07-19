Local agencies are teaming up to provide Centre County residents with free fresh produce

The first no-cost fresh produce market, a collaboration of several Centre County organizations, will be held July 28 at Nittany Mall. Centre Daily Times, file

Several local agencies are teaming up to provide free produce to Centre County families through September.

The State College Food Bank, along with Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary, Nittany Mall and Think We, not Me, will hold a no-cost fresh produce market for Centre County residents from 5-7 p.m. on July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 inside the Nittany Mall’s entrance B.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways, including financially. While the impacts of the pandemic are ongoing, the goal of the market is to provide the community with fresh local produce at no cost, a press release stated.

Families and individuals can come to the market to receive fresh produce and will in turn help support the local farming community.

Heather Lee, business manager of the State College Food Bank, said they don’t want to see families cutting fresh produce from their groceries due to cost cutting.

“Our hope is that by receiving produce from the no-cost market, families will be able to divert funds to other monthly bills, easing their financial burden. We also know that our local business owners have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchasing produce from local farmers like Green Heron Farm and Ardry Farm helps support our local economy while still providing a positive service to our community,” Lee wrote in the release.

The State College Downtown Rotary Club has supported the State College Food Bank for several years and is happy to continue that through this project.

“Our support has included many partnerships on various programs to help fight food insecurity in our community. We are honored to serve alongside the many other volunteers on another impactful project,” Ja Nae Wian, president of the State College Downtown Rotary Club, wrote.