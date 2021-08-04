Fatal crash closes part of U.S. Route 322 for hours Wednesday morning, PennDOT says

U.S. Route 322 is closed in both directions between Potters Mills and Boalsburg after a crash early Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles and a fatality, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

According to dispatch reports, the crash at about 2:30 a.m. involved a tractor-trailer and a car. A landing zone for a medical helicopter was established after the crash and the highway was shut down in both directions.

PennDOT expects at least a partial reopening by noon Wednesday.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.