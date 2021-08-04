Local
Fatal crash closes part of U.S. Route 322 for hours Wednesday morning, PennDOT says
U.S. Route 322 is closed in both directions between Potters Mills and Boalsburg after a crash early Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles and a fatality, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
According to dispatch reports, the crash at about 2:30 a.m. involved a tractor-trailer and a car. A landing zone for a medical helicopter was established after the crash and the highway was shut down in both directions.
PennDOT expects at least a partial reopening by noon Wednesday.
Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
