A heat advisory has been issued in Centre County. Here’s how hot it will feel

Centre County residents can expect the next couple of days to be hazy, hot, humid and stormy, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. So much so that a heat advisory will be in effect between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday for southern Centre County.

The area is in a period of “unseasonably warm temperatures,” John Banghoff, NWS at State College meteorologist said. The temperatures aren’t record-breaking, but are 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year, he said. People can expect high temperatures — mid 90s — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.

The heat index — which takes into account temperatures and relative humidity, and is what it will feel like on your skin — will peak in the upper 90s Wednesday, and will likely be more than 100 degrees Thursday and approaching 100 degrees again on Friday. The threshold for a heat advisory is heat index values over 100 degrees.

“Although we’re not in a heat advisory for (Wednesday) and have not yet issued a heat advisory for Friday, it’s still going to be quite warm again ... resulting in potentially dangerous heat if people are exposed for a long time and especially for vulnerable populations,” Banghoff said.

By the time people wake up Thursday and Friday mornings, temperatures will likely be in the low 70s. Saturday morning will likely be in the upper 60s.

Banghoff suggests people beat the heat by staying indoors with air conditioning if possible. Staying hydrated is also key. Pets should be brought inside, especially overnight when there’s not a lot of relief from the heat. People should be extra careful not to leave children inside cars, he said.

In addition to the heat, showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Banghoff reminds everyone that “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

“It will be hazy, hot and humid, and stormy the next few days, but if we can get through these next few days, then we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

A cold front will move through Friday evening and into Saturday, which will result in cooler temperatures for Saturday, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. That will be a “very welcome relief,” Banghoff said.