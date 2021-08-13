Eastbound I-80 lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire in Marion Township

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Marion Township has led to an extended closure of eastbound lanes between the Bellefonte interchange and the Lamar interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews, including Logan, Undine, Walker Township, Citizen’s, Pleasant Gap and Howard fire companies, along with Bellefonte fire police, were first called to the scene for a fully involved fire at about 10 a.m., according to dispatch reports.

As of noon, traffic backups were reported in the area. Crews were also working to clean up a fuel spill, according to dispatch reports.

PennDOT expects the closure to be in place until at least 6 p.m.

PennDOT is directing traffic off I-80 at the Bellefonte interchange, according to a news release. Motorists are to follow the Orange Detour, which directs them to follow I-99 southbound to exit 83 (Zion/Bellefonte), Route 550 northbound to Route 64 northbound before reconnecting with I-80 eastbound at the Lamar interchange.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Check back for updates.