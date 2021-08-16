30-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash on state Route 45 in Centre County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 30-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Potter Township.

The accident occurred on Penns Valley Pike (state Route 45), near Luse Road at 5:27 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

Jeffrey E. Taylor, of Mill Hall, was driving west on a 2001 Yamaha when he came upon traffic and started passing cars on the right shoulder, according to the crash report. He lost control of the motorcycle, struck a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Taylor died on the way to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company and Penns Valley EMS assisted on the scene. The motorcycle was towed by Extreme Towing.

