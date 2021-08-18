After tornado warning in parts of Centre County, tornado watch remains in effect

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for south central Centre County, according to the National Weather Service, and a tornado watch remains in effect through 8 p.m.

The “dangerous storm” was predicted to be near State College, Boalsburg, Pine Grove Mills and Park Forest Village around 2:20 p.m., NWS at State College’s website stated.

At 2:24 p.m., a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was located over Boalsburg, moving north at 30 mph, according to the NWS.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Centre County.

In a tornado warning, NWS urges people to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood watch in central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, through 2 a.m. Thursday. Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.