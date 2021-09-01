Local

Live updates: Flash flood warning issued in part of Centre County as remnants of Ida hit area

By CDT staff reports

A flash flood warning has been issued for southwestern Centre County, including State College, through 3 p.m. Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region.

Just before 9 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the area covered in the flood warning, including south central Clearfield County and Huntingdon County, the National Weather Service’s alert states. Between 1-3 inches of rain have already fallen in the area, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible in the warned area.

The alert warns of “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

“Heavy to extreme rainfall” is expected in parts of central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service, with the flash flood watch issued for areas including northern and southern Centre County. The watch is in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads.

To check the condition of roadways, visit www.511PA.com.

Here’s a look at what to know and what’s happening across the region:

