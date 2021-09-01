Live updates: Flash flood warning issued in part of Centre County as remnants of Ida hit area

A flash flood warning has been issued for southwestern Centre County, including State College, through 3 p.m. Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region.

Just before 9 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the area covered in the flood warning, including south central Clearfield County and Huntingdon County, the National Weather Service’s alert states. Between 1-3 inches of rain have already fallen in the area, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible in the warned area.

The alert warns of “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

“Heavy to extreme rainfall” is expected in parts of central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service, with the flash flood watch issued for areas including northern and southern Centre County. The watch is in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads.

To check the condition of roadways, visit www.511PA.com.

Here’s a look at what to know and what’s happening across the region:

State College Area School District will dismiss students early on Wednesday in anticipation of deteriorating travel conditions. Elementary schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and middle and high schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

Penns Valley Area School District will dismiss students early on Wednesday due to concerns with flooding. Pre-K to 4th grade students will be dismissed at 1 p.m., 5th and 6th grade will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. and high schoolers will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. All after-school activities are also canceled.

Bellefonte Area School District will dismiss schools early on Wednesday due to “potential and some already occurring flooding in our district,” according to a note to families from Superintendent Tammie Burnaford. Elementary students will be dismissed beginning at 12:30 p.m. and secondary students will be dismissed starting at 1:30 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area School District will dismiss schools early on Wednesday. Elementary schools will dismiss at noon at the middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

️9/1: ALL SPORTS FIELDS are closed today. Please stay off any turf or skinned fields to lessen damage. pic.twitter.com/J7cEC3z2DQ — CRPR (@CRPR_sc) September 1, 2021

Much of Pennsylvania is going to see 3-6 inches of rain today, with up to 8 inches possible locally.



I’ve signed a proclamation of disaster emergency to allow our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed during the storm and its aftermath. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 1, 2021

Several state park and forest campsites will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced. That includes Poe Valley and Poe Paddy state parks. A full list can be found on the DCNR’s website.

Signals remain strong for excessive to extreme rainfall & potentially deadly/damaging flooding especially in urban corridors & areas of steep terrain. Considerable river flooding is also fcst across south-central PA w/several small streams expected 2 crest over flood stage. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/lmw97BhGlz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 1, 2021

Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida will produce flash, urban, and creek/tributary flooding on Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall appears to be focused on south-central PA. Flooding could persist into Thursday and Friday on larger creeks and tributaries. pic.twitter.com/Ue9LkAc9H7 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 31, 2021