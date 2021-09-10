COVID-19 cases are increasing in Centre County. Here’s a look at the numbers by ZIP code

Centre County reported its highest one-day COVID-19 case total in almost five months this week, with 114 cases on Thursday.

Since Sept. 3, 416 cases were reported in the county, an increase of 158 from the previous week. The growth in cases is concentrated in the State College and Bellefonte areas.

Since Sept. 3, an additional 97 cases were reported in the 16801 ZIP code. The second highest total was 51 cases in 16802, followed by 48 in 16823.

As of Friday, Centre County has a total of 18,230 cases — 16,540 confirmed and 1,690 probable — along with 76,569 negative tests.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases in each ZIP code that is partially or fully in Centre County, according to the state Health Department. The number of cases reported between Sept. 3 and Friday is in parentheses.

16801 (State College): 5,936 (97)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,952 (48)

16803 (State College): 1,595 (31)

16802 (University Park): 1,492 (51)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,266 (27)

16866 (Philipsburg): 1,001 (11)

16870 (Port Matilda): 570 (18)

16841 (Howard): 479 (11)

16828 (Centre Hall): 349 (16)

16875 (Spring Mills): 340 (14)

16827 (Boalsburg): 334 (11)

16845 (Karthaus): 301 (4)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 256 (4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 244 (2)

16844 (Julian): 243 (3)





16853 (Milesburg): 144 (4)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 140 (2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 120 (4)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 96 (0)

16826 (Blanchard): 96 (1)

16854 (Millheim): 92 (0)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 88 (5)





16829 (Clarence): 82 (0)

16872 (Rebersburg): 80 (1)

16851 (Lemont): 68 (3)





16859 (Moshannon): 50 (0)





16832 (Coburn): 42 (2)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 34 (1)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 34 (0)





16860 (Munson): 32 (0)

16856 (Mingoville): 31 (0)

16852 (Madisonburg): 24 (2)

16835 (Unionville): 21 (2)

16882 (Woodward): 15 (0)

16864 (Orviston): 13 (0)

16804 (State College): 12 (0)