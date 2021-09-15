Municipalities get on board with Centre County’s effort to bring new flights to State College

Centre County government is leading an effort to add flights from Charlotte to University Park Airport. Centre Daily Times, file

The Centre County government and municipalities across the county are working together to provide an incentive package to American Airlines in hopes of bringing flights from a highly sought-after destination to State College.

The county pledged $250,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to attract American Airlines to the University Park Airport for a connecting flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, for a minimum of 12 flights a week.

During Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, county administrator Margaret Gray said expanded air service is one of the keys to attracting new businesses and expanding businesses in the region.

“Furthermore, expanded air service for our residents opens up lots of tourism possibilities and lots of opportunities for our residents to travel outside of the Centre Region and Centre County,” Gray said.

This is a one-time contribution, Commissioner Mark Higgins said, and if American Airlines declines the money, the county and other contributors would retain those funds. Interested parties will meet with American Airlines on Sept. 22 to talk through the incentive package, Commissioner Michael Pipe said.

If this were to work out, it could also create jobs in the county, Higgins said, not just at the airport but there’s the possibility to attract entrepreneurial businesses and startups.

“I think one of the real benefits of this is you’re going to start seeing a lot more interest from Fortune 500 companies that really want to have a presence here in Centre County, that will give them the opportunity to have the transportation base that they require for their business models,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said.

Currently, University Park Airport has nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare, Detroit Metro, Philadelphia International, Washington Dulles International, Orlando/Stanford, with Tampa/St. Pete flights resuming in October and special event flights for Penn State athletic events this fall.

Other government bodies are considering or taking action to join the county in the effort. The State College Borough will provide $25,000 from its ARPA funds, Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said during Monday’s council meeting.

Patton Township has pledged $12,500 to the incentive pool during a recent supervisors meeting, with a vote of 4-1.

Patton Township supervisor Betsy Whitman, who voted against the pledge, said she had “mixed feelings” about increasing air traffic to the area when the supervisors aren’t looking into increasing rail access. She said she’d like to see a train depot in State College.

As part of the motion, supervisor Elliot Abrams said the township should examine the full gamut of transportation through the transportation committee to see what other improvements could be made with existing or future funding.

The Bellefonte Borough Council referred the request to its finance committee during its last meeting and Harris Township declined to contribute.

“I don’t believe we should pay businesses to come here. If they don’t have a good interest to come here, they don’t need to come here,” said Charles Graham, Harris Township supervisor.

The item is on College Township’s Thursday agenda.

There is a potential for partners in the private sector to contribute to the incentive pool as well.

The service is estimated to be established by late 2021 or early 2022, Pipe said during Patton Township’s meeting.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 1:31 PM.