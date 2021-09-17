Here’s a look at the Centre County ZIP codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

After several weeks of increases, Centre County saw a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases. During the period Sept. 11-17, there were 396 cases, 20 fewer than the previous week.

This week’s cases were concentrated in the State College and Bellefonte areas. Since Sept. 10, an additional 70 cases were reported in the 16801 ZIP code. The 16823 ZIP code had the second highest total, with 58 cases. The total for 16802 dropped by more than half, from 51 last week to 23 this week.

As of Sept. 17, the Department of Health listed 18,626 Centre County cases overall — 16,871 confirmed and 1,755 probable — along with 77,846 negative tests.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases in each ZIP code that is partially or fully in Centre County, according to the state Health Department. The number of cases reported between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 is in parentheses.

16801 (State College): 6,006 (70)





16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 3,010 (58)





16803 (State College): 1,617 (22)





16802 (University Park): 1,515 (23)





16686 (Tyrone): 1,323 (57)





16866 (Philipsburg): 1,013 (12)





16870 (Port Matilda): 580 (10)





16841 (Howard): 502 (23)





16828 (Centre Hall): 363 (14)





16875 (Spring Mills): 356 (16)





16827 (Boalsburg): 347 (13)





16845 (Karthaus): 304 (3)





16666 (Osceola Mills): 267 (11)

16844 (Julian): 255 (12)

16822 (Beech Creek): 248 (4)





16853 (Milesburg): 149 (5)





16877 (Warriors Mark): 141 (1)





16874 (Snow Shoe): 123 (3)





16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 99 (3)





16826 (Blanchard): 97 (1)





16854 (Millheim): 94 (2)





16820 (Aaronsburg): 90 (2)





16829 (Clarence): 83 (1)





16872 (Rebersburg): 81 (1)





16851 (Lemont): 69 (1)





16859 (Moshannon): 50 (0)





16832 (Coburn): 44 (2)





16677 (Sandy Ridge): 35 (1)





16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 34 (0)





16860 (Munson): 33 (1)





16856 (Mingoville): 31 (0)

16852 (Madisonburg): 25 (1)





16835 (Unionville): 23 (2)





16882 (Woodward): 16 (1)





16864 (Orviston): 13 (0)

16804 (State College): 12 (0)