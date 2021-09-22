How much rain could Centre County get? A flash flood watch is in effect

With rain forecast through Thursday, a flash flood watch has been issued in Centre County. Centre Daily Times, file

Centre County is under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service at State College announced.

“Rain will increase in intensity by this evening, becoming heavy at times tonight into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible,” the NWS alert stated on Wednesday.

A flash flood is defined as a “rapid and extreme flow of high water into a normally dry area, or a rapid water level rise in a stream or creek above a predetermined flood level, beginning within six hours of the causative event.” A watch indicates the “risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location and/or timing is still uncertain.”

NWS advises people to monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

The NWS forecast for southern Centre County, which includes State College, states Thursday’s forecast shows a near 100% chance of rain, which may be heavy at times, with temperature highs in the mid-60s and 5-10 mph south winds, with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday’s forecast says it will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid-60s.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 4:52 PM.