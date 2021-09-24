As COVID-19 cases hold steady in Centre County, here’s a look at increases this week by ZIP code

COVID-19 cases held steady this week in Centre County as ZIP code totals followed recent trends.

The State College and Bellefonte areas again saw the highest number of new cases this week. Elsewhere in the county, Howard and Philipsburg reported the next-highest totals.







During the week of Sept. 18-24, the county added 398 cases, an increase of two from the previous week. As of Sept. 24, there have been a total of 19,024 cases — 17,228 confirmed and 1,796 probable.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases in each ZIP code that is partially or fully in Centre County, according to the state Health Department. The number of cases reported between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 is in parentheses.

16801 (State College): 6,082 (76)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 3,063 (53)

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

16803 (State College): 1,656 (39)

16802 (University Park): 1,532 (17)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,363 (40)

16866 (Philipsburg): 1,033 (20)

16870 (Port Matilda): 590 (10)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

16841 (Howard): 526 (24)

16828 (Centre Hall): 380 (17)





16875 (Spring Mills): 365 (9)

16827 (Boalsburg): 358 (11)

16845 (Karthaus): 307 (3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 274 (7)

16844 (Julian): 264 (9)

16822 (Beech Creek): 252 (4)

16853 (Milesburg): 149 (0)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 144 (3)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 129 (6)

16826 (Blanchard): 110 (13)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 101 (2)

16854 (Millheim): 98 (4)





16820 (Aaronsburg): 92 (2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 84 (3)

16829 (Clarence): 83 (0)

16851 (Lemont): 69 (0)





16859 (Moshannon): 52 (2)

16832 (Coburn): 44 (0)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 38 (3)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 34 (0)

16860 (Munson): 34 (1)

16856 (Mingoville): 31 (0)

16835 (Unionville): 28 (5)

16852 (Madisonburg): 26 (1)

16882 (Woodward): 16 (0)





16864 (Orviston): 13 (0)

16804 (State College): 12 (0)