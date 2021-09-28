Now’s the time to get your flu shot. Here are upcoming clinics in Centre County

A sign outside of the CVS pharmacy on Potter Street in Bellefonte promotes flu shots in September 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Flu season is just around the corner and those in Centre County will have many opportunities to get a flu shot at several clinics.

The flu shot is the best way to protect against the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends everyone ages six months and older be vaccinated against the flu annually, with some rare exceptions.

September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated, per CDC recommendations, and everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

For the upcoming flu season all flu vaccines will be quadrivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against four different flu viruses, the CDC website states.

Flu activity was “unusually low” during the 2020-21 flu season, the CDC reported, despite high levels of testing. A total of 3,664 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases were reported as of May 22 for the 2020-21 flu season in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported. That is a 95% decrease from the cumulative count of cases during the same week of the 2019-20 flu season, its website states.

“The low level of flu activity during this past season contributed to dramatically fewer flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths compared with previous flu seasons,” the CDC website states.

The CDC attributed the low level of flu activity to COVID-19 mitigation measures, including wearing face masks, staying home, physical distancing and hand washing. A record number of flu vaccine doses were also distributed in the United States during 2020-21.

With students back in school, businesses returning to in-person operations and fewer face masks than last year, health experts expect a more aggressive flu season that will affect more people.

Most local pharmacies offer flu vaccines, including those located at Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Giant, Weis Markets, Walmart, Wegmans and Sam’s Club. Below is a list of some upcoming flu clinics in Centre County.

State College YMCA

The YMCA of Centre County will host a flu shot clinic 9-11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the State College YMCA, provided by Weis Pharmacy.

Mount Nittany Physician Group

The Mount Nittany Physician Group will host several drive-up and in-person flu clinics this fall. An appointment is needed and can be made by calling your Mount Nittany Physician Group Primary Care provider office or 844-278-4600.

The following Mount Nittany Health clinics are drive-thru or walk-up clinics:

Mount Nittany Health — Blue Course Drive

By appointment from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Open to ages 6 years or older. Vaccinations will be given in patient vehicles.

Mount Nittany Health — Boalsburg

By appointment from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Open to ages 6 months to 18 years. Vaccinations will be given to “walk-up” patients.

The following Mount Nittany Health clinics will be done in person:

Mount Nittany Health — Bellefonte

By appointment 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays for patients 18 years and older.

Mount Nittany Health — Blue Course Drive

By appointment 10 a.m.-noon Mondays for patients 18 years and older.

Mount Nittany Health — Green Tech Drive

By appointment 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, open to all ages.

Mount Nittany Health — Park Avenue

By appointment, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays; 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for patients 18 years and older.

Mount Nittany Health — Penns Valley

By appointment 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, open to all ages.

Mount Nittany Health — Philipsburg

By appointment 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, open to all ages.

Penn State

Penn State University Health Services will host two flu vaccine clinics for University Park students this fall; 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday in Heritage Hall and Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall. Students can schedule their appointment now for either clinic. Appointments must be scheduled in advance through myUHS; walk-in appointments are not available.

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting multiple drive-thru flu clinics throughout September and October, including at its Community Based Outpatient Clinic in State College, 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. Already enrolled veterans and those enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program are encouraged to attend. Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care can also receive a flu vaccine by bringing a copy of their DD214 with them to the clinics.