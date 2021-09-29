Should Centre County have its own health department? A study could help officials decide

The Willowbank Building in Bellefonte on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

A feasibility study to determine if Centre County would benefit from its own health department is under consideration by the commissioners, in a joint effort with State College Borough.

During a work session Tuesday, the Centre County Commissioners discussed several items that could potentially be funded by the county’s $31 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Of those items was a feasibility study for a health department. The total cost of the study is $24,000, though it would be evenly split with State College.

There has been a lot of interest and commentary about Centre County needing a health department, Margaret Gray, Centre County’s administrator, said during the meeting. But the county doesn’t have the data, analysis and research to support the need for a health department one way or another.

Act 315, the state local health administration law, provides funding to improve local health administration and assist counties and municipalities in establishing health departments. Currently, there are six county and four municipal health departments funded by Act 315. Hannah Babiss, local government management fellow for the borough, told the Centre Daily Times in email that an Act 315 study committee has been formed and has researched other counties and municipalities in the state that have become established independent health departments through Act 315.

“The study committee has also set up meetings with representatives from the Pennsylvania Board of Health to learn more about the requirements laid out by Act 315 and the application process,” Babiss wrote.

When Commissioner Steve Dershem questioned why the county would need its own health department, Gray said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted one example.

“I think during the pandemic one of the things that became most evident was a county health office had the ability to secure (COVID-19) tests more quickly than the counties that did not,” she said. “Because we don’t have one, our default is the state health department. ... I think it’s making sure that all parts of our county have adequate health services.”

The purpose of the proposal would be to hire a consultant who would conduct an inventory of health services across the county, look at what it would mean if there were a health office for all or part of the county and engage with stakeholders, Gray said. Then the consultant would make recommendations about whether it’s something that would be a good match for the entire county or a portion. It would take about six months.

Gray said the study would have two models — one for just the borough and another model for a countywide health department.

“There are some cities across the commonwealth that have just city-based health offices and so that is a possibility as well,” Gray said. The borough does have a health office that operates on a limited scope and focuses on restaurants, she said.

Dershem said he doesn’t want to expand the county government at this point.

“I really think we are heading toward a real budget discussion somewhere down the road, very close, that I don’t want to have ... I have to tell you, I am cold on this, at best,” Dershem said.

Commissioner Michael Pipe said this was the very initial stage and if the county were to move forward, it would be a multi-year conversation. If a county health department were to be established, it would have to be run through the state in terms of approved funding for it, Pipe said.

Even if the county chose not to establish a health department, Pipe said a byproduct of the study would be to have a better understanding of the well-being of the community. He mentioned that he’s concerned they’ll see a disparity in the health care that is provided to people in the Centre Region versus rural areas.

Commissioner Mark Higgins suggested they also look at incorporating action items on how to bring more health care providers to Centre County.

The item will be on the Oct. 5 commissioners meeting agenda for an official vote.