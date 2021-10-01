Centre County’s COVID-19 cases remain concentrated in Bellefonte, State College areas

Centre County reported 365 COVID-19 cases from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, a drop of 33 from the previous week.

The State College and Bellefonte areas once again saw the highest number of cases, followed by Philipsburg and Port Matilda.

As of Oct. 1, there have been 19,389 cases in the county — 17,559 confirmed and 1,830 probable.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases in each ZIP code that is partially or fully in Centre County, according to the state Health Department. The number of cases reported between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 is in parentheses.

16801 (State College): 6,135 (53)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 3,135 (72)

16803 (State College): 1,678 (22)

16802 (University Park): 1,534 (2)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,432 (69)

16866 (Philipsburg): 1,059 (26)

16870 (Port Matilda): 611 (21)

16841 (Howard): 537 (11)

16828 (Centre Hall): 389 (9)





16875 (Spring Mills): 374 (9)

16827 (Boalsburg): 369 (11)

16845 (Karthaus): 311 (4)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 280 (6)

16844 (Julian): 268 (4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 261 (9)

16853 (Milesburg): 155 (6)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 150 (6)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 131 (2)

16826 (Blanchard): 116 (6)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 105 (4)

16854 (Millheim): 99 (1)





16820 (Aaronsburg): 97 (5)

16872 (Rebersburg): 84 (0)

16829 (Clarence): 83 (0)

16851 (Lemont): 70 (1)





16859 (Moshannon): 52 (0)

16832 (Coburn): 46 (2)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 42 (4)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 34 (0)

16860 (Munson): 34 (0)

16856 (Mingoville): 31 (0)

16835 (Unionville): 29 (1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 27 (1)

16882 (Woodward): 16 (0)





16864 (Orviston): 13 (0)

16804 (State College): 12 (0)