1 area death reported as the heat advisory is extended for another day

Now in its third day, the heat wave affecting the area has turned deadly.
WTAJ reported that a 64-year-old Tipton woman died of heat stroke while working in her garden Saturday afternoon, as confirmed by the Blair County Coroner's Office.
In Centre County, the heat advisory issued for Sunday through Monday by the National Weather Service has been extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday, as the heat index is expected to get up to a maximum of 100 to 104 degrees.
NWS meteorologist Michael Colbert told the Centre Daily Times that the risks of heat stroke and heat-related illnesses increase during periods of prolonged heat.
"It's going to be a pretty prolonged period of hot weather, and that's something to really focus on as far as impacts go," he said. "Whenever you have a long-duration heat wave, the impacts kind of accumulate each day, and it really takes a toll on people's health."
Although temperatures are expected to drop of a bit after Tuesday, the NWS and AccuWeather still project highs in the upper-80s for the rest of week until Friday, when a cold front and subsequent thunderstorm are forecasted to bring some relief to the area.
Symptoms of heat stroke, according to the NWS, include a throbbing headache, an absence of sweat, red, hot or dry skin, a body temperature above 103 degrees, nausea or vomiting, and a strong, rapid pulse. Those affected by heat stroke may also lose consciousness. Anyone who suspects that someone might be experiencing these symptoms should take immediate action to cool the person and call 911.
To stay safe during the heat advisory, the NWS encourages people to limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, limit alcohol and sugary drinks, check on the elderly and never leave children or animals in a hot car.
Comments