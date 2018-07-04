The Mount Nittany Medical Center main entrance May 25, 2016.
10-year-old has 'substantial' injuries to face after dog attack in Snow Shoe Township

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

July 04, 2018 11:02 AM

A child was injured early Wednesday when she was reportedly attacked by a dog, officials say.

According to state police at Rockview, at about 12:45 a.m. a dog belonging to a Philipsburg man broke free from its leash and collar and attacked a 10-year-old girl in a Snow Shoe Township residence.

The girl received "substantial" injuries to her face and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment, police said. She was later flown to Danville Hospital for additional evaluation.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

