10-year-old has 'substantial' injuries to face after dog attack in Snow Shoe Township

A child was injured early Wednesday when she was reportedly attacked by a dog, officials say.
According to state police at Rockview, at about 12:45 a.m. a dog belonging to a Philipsburg man broke free from its leash and collar and attacked a 10-year-old girl in a Snow Shoe Township residence.
The girl received "substantial" injuries to her face and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment, police said. She was later flown to Danville Hospital for additional evaluation.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
