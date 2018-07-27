Potters Mills Gap detour to begin Sunday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a detour through the Potters Mills Gap project.
Work is scheduled around the clock on the project beginning Sunday, PennDOT said in a Friday news release, and will last until Aug. 4. This will include drainage work along U.S. Route 322 from the intersection of Old Fort Road/Route 144 west to the intersection of Mountain Back and Red Mill roads.
To minimize traffic stops, a detour will be in place beginning Sunday directing westbound off of Route 322 and onto Old Fort Road, PennDOT said. Drivers will then be directed to turn left at Earlystown Road/Route 45 back to Route 322 at Boalsburg.
Flaggers will direct traffic at both intersections, PennDOT said. The detour is scheduled to remain in place until Aug. 10.
Eastbound traffic will remain on Route 322, PennDOT said. Drivers are encouraged to build an extra 30 minutes of travel time into their plans.
Comments