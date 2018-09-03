Burnside Township man flown to hospital after being pinned by tractor

A Burnside Township man was flown to UPMC Altoona Monday after a farm tractor rolled over and pinned him to the ground for at least 30 minutes, according to Pine Glen Fire Company Chief Peary Schmoke.
Emergency dispatchers notified crews of the incident at the intersection of Reservoir Lane and Viehdorfer Road at about 11:40 a.m.
Schmoke said the man in his mid-70s was pulling a tree with the tractor when it rolled into a ditch and pinned him to the ground. Family and friends extricated the man before first responders arrived, according to Schmoke.
Neither alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident and no roads were closed, according to Schmoke. An update on the man’s condition could not be released.
Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus Volunteer Fire Company, Snow Shoe EMS and Moshannon Valley EMS all responded to the scene.
