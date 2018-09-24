Deputy’s stun gun use at a party is ‘not acceptable behavior.’ What now?

A Centre County sheriff’s deputy is set to be suspended indefinitely without pay after a Facebook video showed him using a stun gun on a man at a party.
“It will be addressed first thing in the morning and will have consequences,” Sheriff Bryan Sampsel said in an email on Sunday. “This is not acceptable behavior. I’m very disappointed in the behavior.”
Sampsel said he will investigate the incident involving Michael Hoover. He also said he was not sure who the stun gun belonged to and could not identify the other man in the video.
Comments