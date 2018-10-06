Yes, Way Fruit Farm’s Apple Festival will have plenty of apples - but also a petting zoo, hayrides, pumpkin picking and more.
Yes, Way Fruit Farm’s Apple Festival will have plenty of apples - but also a petting zoo, hayrides, pumpkin picking and more. Centre Daily Times, file
Yes, Way Fruit Farm’s Apple Festival will have plenty of apples - but also a petting zoo, hayrides, pumpkin picking and more. Centre Daily Times, file

Community

Miss this weekend’s fall fests in Centre County? Don’t worry, there are many more to come

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

October 06, 2018 10:35 PM

With Penn State football off this weekend, Centre County was ripe with fall and harvest festivals, featuring local growers, crafters and artisans, delicious seasonal treats, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more.

But for those who missed them — or for those who can’t get enough — there are plenty of fall activities lined up for the remainder of the season.

With the later part of fall comes the changing of the leaves — and various opportunities to enjoy the scenery — by motorcycle, train or just being outdoors watching pumpkins get catapulted into Sayers Dam.

Late fall also brings pumpkin picking, carving and decorating, and the beginning of the holiday craft season.

Indeed, there is no shortage of things to do this fall in Centre County.

For a full list of events, or to submit an event we missed, visit calendar.centredaily.com.

Dutch Fall Fest

What: Celebrating the Pennsylvania Dutch culture that shaped much of rural central Pennsylvania, the two-day festival features treats such as stick buns, scrapple, ham and bean soup and, of course, apple dumplings. In its 43rd year, the festival offers the chance to stroll through historic Aaronsburg while perusing arts and crafts booths, listening to local musicians and taking in the fall atmosphere.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Aaronsburg Civic Club, Community Building, 315 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg

Info: http://www.aaronsburgcc.org/dutch-fall-fest.html

Fall Fest

What: Spread across two weekends, here’s your chance to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect gourd. While you’re there, check out the corn maze, animals, games and wine tasting.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 13-14

Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College

Info: www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357

Fall Fest at Calvary Harvest Fields

What: A community event with free activities for all ages — bubble soccer, inflatables, children’s crafts and more.

When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg

Info: www.facebook.com/events/496320504217153

apple
Yes, Way Fruit Farm’s Apple Festival will have plenty of apples - but also a petting zoo, hayrides, pumpkin picking and more.
Centre Daily Times, file

Apple Festival

What: There’s more than a few things going on at this festival — there’s a petting zoo, crafters and an apple slingshot, to name some. It’s also a chance to find the perfect pumpkin after a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20

Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda

Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com

Family Tricks & Treats

What: The YMCA of Centre County opens its doors to the community with a haunted house, arts and crafts, swimming and more.

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College

Info: www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org

10th Annual Harner Farm Fall Festival

What: What’s better than fall treats, games, pumpkins and a corn maze? Doing it all for a good cause. Held in conjunction with Juniper Village at Brookline, the annual even will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Harner Farm, 2191 W. Whitehall Road, Ferguson Township

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2213695662035835/?active_tab=about

gaBRE.So.42.jpeg
The Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society’s fall foliage rides are one way to take in the natural beauty of Centre County as the leaves change.
Centre Daily Times, file

Fall Foliage Motorcycle Ride & Lunch

What: The annual event starts with a pig roast and silent auction and ends with a scenic motorcycle ride for those who want to join. All donations from the event go to the Heidi Michelle Memorial fund, which supports local community programs and youth in need.

When: noon-2 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte

Info: fallfoliagebikeride.com

Halloween and Fall Foliage Train Rides

What: One is spooky, one is scenic. If you’re interested in either, you should book early because rides often fill up.

When: Oct. 19-21

Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte

Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage

Pumpkin Festival

What: See hundreds of lighted jack-o’-lanterns on display at The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual event. You can also check out seasonal displays and family activities. Want to enter the jack-o’-lantern contest? The Arboretum will give 1,000 away to contest entrants from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park

Info: arboretum.psu.edu

punkin chunkin
The Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival takes place 10 a.m.-5p.m. Oct. 20 at Bald Eagle State Park.
Eric Smith For the CDT, file

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival

What: Pumpkins soar high at this annual festival held by the Howard Fire Company. Chunkin’ is just part of it — there’s also music, vendors, food and more.

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard

Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival

October Fest

What: You know the drill — German foods, good beer. This event, though, puts a Central Pa. twist on the traditional event.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall

Info: taitfarmfoods.com

Family Pumpkin decorating

What: Get into the Halloween spirit with a creative family activity fit for all ages. With a no-carve option, this event gives participants the opportunity to turn an ordinary pumpkin into a piece of art. Registration is encouraged to make sure everyone gets a pumpkin.

When: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Centre Hall Area Branch Library

Info: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall/

HalloWine 5K Run

What: Yes, it’s exercise, but this “Halloween-themed” run also includes stops for wine or beer tasting, and ends with a celebratory glass.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall

Info: www.leftrightrepeat.net

arboretum
Pumpkins from the carving contest will be lit and arranged for viewing 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 and 4-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Arboretum at Penn State.
Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Talleyrand Fall Festival

What: This fest boasts activities for adults and kids, with a parade that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Bellefonte Elementary School.

When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

Info: www.facebook.com/events/1547289712083099

Annual Holiday Harvest Open House

What: Pleasant Gap Area Lioness Club Fall Craft Fair

What: Get a head start on holiday shopping with fall crafts from local vendors, a bake sale, food, raffle and 50/50.

Where: Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/pleasant-gap-area-lioness-club-fall-craft-show/1689956887999636/

Annual Harvest Holiday Open House

What: Usher in the upcoming holiday season with food, drink, holiday recipes and unique gift-giving ideas.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4

Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall

Info: taitfarmfoods.com

  Comments  