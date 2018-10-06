Miss this weekend’s fall fests in Centre County? Don’t worry, there are many more to come

With Penn State football off this weekend, Centre County was ripe with fall and harvest festivals, featuring local growers, crafters and artisans, delicious seasonal treats, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more.
But for those who missed them — or for those who can’t get enough — there are plenty of fall activities lined up for the remainder of the season.
With the later part of fall comes the changing of the leaves — and various opportunities to enjoy the scenery — by motorcycle, train or just being outdoors watching pumpkins get catapulted into Sayers Dam.
Late fall also brings pumpkin picking, carving and decorating, and the beginning of the holiday craft season.
Indeed, there is no shortage of things to do this fall in Centre County.
Dutch Fall Fest
What: Celebrating the Pennsylvania Dutch culture that shaped much of rural central Pennsylvania, the two-day festival features treats such as stick buns, scrapple, ham and bean soup and, of course, apple dumplings. In its 43rd year, the festival offers the chance to stroll through historic Aaronsburg while perusing arts and crafts booths, listening to local musicians and taking in the fall atmosphere.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Aaronsburg Civic Club, Community Building, 315 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg
Info: http://www.aaronsburgcc.org/dutch-fall-fest.html
Fall Fest
What: Spread across two weekends, here’s your chance to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect gourd. While you’re there, check out the corn maze, animals, games and wine tasting.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 13-14
Where: Wasson Farm, 2545 Shingletown Road, State College
Info: www.facebook.com/Wasson-Farm-Market-168532409895357
Fall Fest at Calvary Harvest Fields
What: A community event with free activities for all ages — bubble soccer, inflatables, children’s crafts and more.
When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg
Info: www.facebook.com/events/496320504217153
Apple Festival
What: There’s more than a few things going on at this festival — there’s a petting zoo, crafters and an apple slingshot, to name some. It’s also a chance to find the perfect pumpkin after a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20
Where: Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda
Info: www.wayfruitfarm.com
Family Tricks & Treats
What: The YMCA of Centre County opens its doors to the community with a haunted house, arts and crafts, swimming and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College
Info: www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org
10th Annual Harner Farm Fall Festival
What: What’s better than fall treats, games, pumpkins and a corn maze? Doing it all for a good cause. Held in conjunction with Juniper Village at Brookline, the annual even will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Harner Farm, 2191 W. Whitehall Road, Ferguson Township
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2213695662035835/?active_tab=about
Fall Foliage Motorcycle Ride & Lunch
What: The annual event starts with a pig roast and silent auction and ends with a scenic motorcycle ride for those who want to join. All donations from the event go to the Heidi Michelle Memorial fund, which supports local community programs and youth in need.
When: noon-2 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Faith Church, 512 Hughes St., Bellefonte
Info: fallfoliagebikeride.com
Halloween and Fall Foliage Train Rides
What: One is spooky, one is scenic. If you’re interested in either, you should book early because rides often fill up.
When: Oct. 19-21
Where: depart from Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte
Info: www.bellefontetrain.org/ticket-window/fall-foliage
Pumpkin Festival
What: See hundreds of lighted jack-o’-lanterns on display at The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual event. You can also check out seasonal displays and family activities. Want to enter the jack-o’-lantern contest? The Arboretum will give 1,000 away to contest entrants from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park
Info: arboretum.psu.edu
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival
What: Pumpkins soar high at this annual festival held by the Howard Fire Company. Chunkin’ is just part of it — there’s also music, vendors, food and more.
When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard
Info: www.facebook.com/HowardFireCompanyFallPunkinChunkinFestival
October Fest
What: You know the drill — German foods, good beer. This event, though, puts a Central Pa. twist on the traditional event.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall
Info: taitfarmfoods.com
Family Pumpkin decorating
What: Get into the Halloween spirit with a creative family activity fit for all ages. With a no-carve option, this event gives participants the opportunity to turn an ordinary pumpkin into a piece of art. Registration is encouraged to make sure everyone gets a pumpkin.
When: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Centre Hall Area Branch Library
Info: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall/
HalloWine 5K Run
What: Yes, it’s exercise, but this “Halloween-themed” run also includes stops for wine or beer tasting, and ends with a celebratory glass.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall
Info: www.leftrightrepeat.net
Talleyrand Fall Festival
What: This fest boasts activities for adults and kids, with a parade that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Bellefonte Elementary School.
When: noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
Info: www.facebook.com/events/1547289712083099
What: Pleasant Gap Area Lioness Club Fall Craft Fair
What: Get a head start on holiday shopping with fall crafts from local vendors, a bake sale, food, raffle and 50/50.
Where: Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/pleasant-gap-area-lioness-club-fall-craft-show/1689956887999636/
Annual Harvest Holiday Open House
What: Usher in the upcoming holiday season with food, drink, holiday recipes and unique gift-giving ideas.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4
Where: Tait Farm Foods, 179 Tait Road, Centre Hall
Info: taitfarmfoods.com
