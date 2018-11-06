How Discovery Space plans to use $100,000 to bring a longtime community idea to life

A community workshop aimed at creating new products and preparing Centre County residents for careers in science, technology, engineering and math has been in the works for years in Centre County. Last week, Discovery Space received a $100,000 grant from the Centre Foundation to make it happen.

Discovery Space — a science center featuring interactive exhibits and hands-on programs to promote STEM education — pitched the idea to develop Centre Makes and received the grant Thursday.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected for this grant,” Michele Crowl, executive director at Discovery Space, said in a press release. “There’s been conversations for about five years now of people trying to make a space like this, where the community can come together to use tools and share knowledge. Never before have so many of those pieces come together at once.”

Strawberry Fields was awarded the grant in 2017 after they proposed to develop Good Day Cafe. The coffee shop, which opened in August, is dedicated to employing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Strawberry Fields CEO Cindy Pasquinelli was on hand last week to congratulate Discovery Space.

“The $100,000 is really just the beginning,” Pasquinelli said in the release. “What came along with it was the admiration, love and respect that the Centre Foundation has nurtured and grown in this community. My hope is that Good Day Cafe will now pay it forward and support the foundation’s efforts to grow and improve our community.”