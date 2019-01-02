Meet the first baby born in 2019 in State College

Cayzlee Elizabeth Walter wasn’t supposed to make her debut for another 12 days, but instead, she was born at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday — making her the first baby born in 2019 at Mount Nittany Hospital.
She is healthy and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, measuring 18.5 inches.
Her mother, Breeanne Schreffler, said Cayzlee was due Jan. 13, but that changed when she had an emergency cesarean section.
“I was kind of excited because everybody always wants the first baby of the New Year and I had her,” Schreffler said. “It’s going to be a big adjustment to my family because my kids are spoiled rotten.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Cayzlee will join her father Tyler Walter, 7-year-old brother Awesome Walter and 6-year-old sister Breeleigh Walter in Osceola Mills.
And while she was the first baby of 2019 at Mount Nittany Hospital, Schreffler said Cayzlee will probably be the last in her family.
“She’s the first (New Year’s baby) and probably the only and the last until my kids have kids,” Schreffler said. “I have an A, a B and a C and I’m done.”
Schreffler said she received a gift basket from the hospital with a blanket and other items, along with a basket from the Girl Scout’s, who donated a onesie that said “Future Girl Scout,” diapers, wipes, a card and a Happy New Year’s party hat.
“It was pretty sweet,” Schreffler said. “I may or may not have shed some tears.”
Comments