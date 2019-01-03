You can help shape the future of this Ferguson Township park. Here’s how

Suburban Park is getting a master plan update for the first time in almost a decade, and Ferguson Township is looking for public input on improvements to the park.
The township decided to hold a series of three public meetings to gather suggestions, concerns and ideas from township residents. The first meeting was in November, and the next two are scheduled for Jan. 17 and March 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Quality Inn conference room at 1274 N. Atherton St.
Yost Strodski Mears Landscape Architects, a York-based company, was awarded the contract to update the park’s master plan last year.
“We have some drainage issues so there are some safety improvements that we would like to make to the park,” said Centrice Martin, assistant to the township manager.
Suburban Park sits on 10 acres at 101 Suburban Ave. in Overlook Heights and features basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, a picnic pavilion, a softball and youth baseball field, a playground and a walking-biking trail.
Some concerns residents brought up at the first meeting were the drainage issues that cause flooding and mud pits in areas of the park. Residents also mentioned enhancing the pickleball court, adding permanent restrooms and a sledding area and looping the pedestrian trail to make it more enjoyable, Martin said.
At the next public meeting, Martin said, a consultant from YSM Landscape Architects will give a presentation on the pre-final design of the park’s master plan, which includes permanent restrooms and a sledding area.
A tentative completion date for the master plan is April, said Martin. At the final meeting in March, the YSM consultant will present the master plan and discuss the project cost, phasing, and prioritization and possible grants to fund design and construction.
The township is encouraging residents to take the park improvement survey online and visit the park master plan page.
