Fire destroys duplex in Haines Township

A Haines Township duplex was destroyed after a chimney fire engulfed a roof on Thursday afternoon.
Fire companies were dispatched to the home at 147 Cemetery Road at 10:08 a.m. Once on the scene, Millheim’s command chief confirmed over dispatch that the structure was fully involved.
Miles Township firefighters told the Centre Daily Times that crews thought the fire was contained when they arrived on scene, but the windy conditions caused it to spread, and made the smoke so thick it was difficult to see.
Between the fire, smoke and water damage, the duplex was a total loss, officials said. Though no serious injuries were reported.
Gregg Township, Centre Hall, Boalsburg, West End, Mifflinburg, Alpha and Pleasant Gap fire companies also assisted on the scene, bringing in additional tankers. Howard, Sugar Valley and Milroy were on standby.
