An arts and innovation center is coming to State College. How you can help shape it

The Centre Foundation has partnered with local arts and community engagement organizations to launch an arts and innovation center in downtown State College.
The 3,200-square-foot, yet-to-be-named center at 137 E. Beaver Ave. will be a “vibrant downtown space” and will host artistic and innovative experiences, according to Centre Foundation Executive Director Molly Kunkel.
The project is set to be subsidized by two funds at the Centre Foundation — the Knight Foundation Fund and the Kalin Family Fund.
“Both grants are multi-year grants, which will support operating costs for the center to be open for three years, as well as provide funding for start-up costs,” Kunkel wrote in an email.
Spud Marshall is among those overseeing the formation of the space and he said the center’s goal is to catalyze creative initiatives throughout the community.
“The goal is that the space would be open to community members who are involved in a wide cross-sector of anything in the arts,” Marshall said.
That includes groups like Happy Valley Improv, social dance clubs and art groups, which Marshall said are meeting at the fringes of the community instead of a central location.
“Our hope is this can be a really central gathering spot for a lot of these creatives that are working across our community and are proud to work here, but maybe don’t necessarily have a home base to work out of,” Marshall said.
Fuse Productions Artistic Director Richard Biever said he’s familiar with the space and excited to see its progression.
“Space is probably the biggest need for the arts community in State College,” Biever said. “Of course, no new space will be a fit for everyone, but there is a definite need and I’m very happy that this project is moving forward.”
The idea for the center evolved from monthly meetings hosted by Marshall that focused on a simple question — What does it look like to make the community the place everyone dreams it to be?
Simultaneously, the Centre Foundation recognized the need for a central location for the arts and innovation community. Those two conversations ultimately merged into one and are “in the process of crystallizing.”
“State College is this amazing, blank canvas that you can create on,” Marshall said. “If we can look at our broader community as a place where people can create the initiatives and create the culture that they really want to consume and see as a part of this town — how can we give them spaces that allow that to happen?”
The aforementioned community is something Marshall has worked in for about 10 years. He’s launched co.space and the New Leaf Initiative, he’s spoke at TEDxPSU and he’s even designed a talent management agency.
But those projects and speeches had many incarnations before they were finalized. That hasn’t been the case with the center.
“At no point has — from day one — there been such a clear directive that this is going to be an experimental, prototype kind of space,” Marshall said. “That personally really excites me.”
The name, brand, mission and vision are being finalized by a small group, but that same group is asking for community input on what the physical space might look like.
Three hour-long workshops led by Marshall can be attended by 20 people at a time are scheduled to begin at noon Monday. Anyone interested can sign-up here.
Kunkel said she anticipates the center to open in early April.
“For this to work, the community has to be totally at the lead,” Marshall said. “We want the community to help shape the voice, the direction, the feel of what this space looks like. The more that we can get people rallied behind that cause, the more successful I think it will be.”
