Centre County is about to get hit with a double dose of winter weather. Here’s what to know

Central Pennsylvania is about to get a double dose of winter weather.
Light snow is expected to start late Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning. The latest projection from the National Weather Service in State College is showing an accumulation of 1-2 inches.
Although the snow is expected to be light, the NWS is still warning people of the potential for slippery road conditions Thursday evening and Friday morning.
A major winter storm is expected to come into the region Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, bringing with it 6-10 inches of snow, according to AccuWeather’s latest projections. NWS is calling for 11 inches in the State College area.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The snow is expected to start after 10 a.m. Saturday, and possibly turn into a mix of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, according to the NWS. The snow is projected to continue until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Ferguson Township is reminding residents that street parking is prohibited when 2 or more inches of snow are anticipated, and that residents are expected to clear sidewalks within 24 hours of any snow or ice accumulation.
The township said in a Facebook post that its salt shed is full and the trucks and Public Works crews ready for 24-hour coverage when the first of the two storms hits.
Although no snow emergencies have yet been declared, Patton, College and Harris townships and the State College borough all have similar ordinances, requiring vehicles to be removed from streets until all snow and ice are cleared, and sidewalks to be shoveled within 24 hours of the storm ending.
Local fire companies, Including Boalsburg, are also reminding residents and business owners to make sure they keep fire hydrants on their property clear from snow by shoveling 3 feet in all directions and making a clear path from the hydrant to the street. Doing so could save valuable time in case of an emergency.
In anticipation of the storm, Penn State has made several changes to its athletics schedule. The men’s hockey game slated for 7 p.m. Saturday against Ohio State has been moved up to 3 p.m. Saturday’s men’s lacrosse scrimmage against Lafayette has been moved to 4 p.m. Friday, and Sunday’s women’s tennis match against Temple has been postponed.
In a release, Penn State said additional changes are possible as the forecast for the weekend becomes more clear.
Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg is encouraging people to stay at home and not travel this weekend. Residents are encouraged to call 911 in the case of an emergency, and 342-2710 for non-emergency help, as someone will be on standby at the station for the duration of the storm.
For real-time updates on road conditions during the storm, check www.511pa.org or follow @511PAStateColl on Twitter.
Check back for updates as the storm develops and we get word on whether they’ll be closings and cancellations.
Comments