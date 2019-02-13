Here’s what’s closed Wednesday as winter weather continues to disrupt Centre County

Winter weather is continuing to affect Centre County, as several school districts announced closings and delays Wednesday.
After initially calling for two-hour delays, Bellefonte, Bald Eagle, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College area school districts all canceled school. All district building are closed at Bellefonte and Bald eagle Area, while State College’s district offices will open at noon.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is closed, with a virtual day for students.
Nittany Christian School, Friends School, Young Scholars of Central Pa and Nittany Valley Charter School are now all closed, as well.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
South Hills’ State College campus is closed, while its Lewistown campus is on a three-hour delay, and its Altoona campus a two-hour delay. Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology is closed, while postsecondary degree programs (adult only) are operating on a two-hour delay. Evening classes are running on schedule.
SCASD cited the icy conditions on secondary roads as the reason for the change from a delay to closure.
“We are sorry for this change in status. However, we’ve not seen evidence of a significant improvement from earlier this morning,” the district said in a Facebook post.
P-O cited road conditions in Decatur Township for its change.
There were several crashes late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday that had closed several roads in Centre County. But by 8 a.m., those roads, including state Route 144 between Thomas Hill Road and Devil’s Elbow in Snow Shoe, and Interstate 99 in Port Matilda were re-opened.
Check https://www.511pa.com/ for up-to-date traffic information.
Other closures/cancellations to know:
- The State College Food Bank is closed.
- Roof-level parking is closed at all four Penn State parking decks.
- The Pine Grove Mills Small Area Plan public meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Although Centre County can expect to take a break from precipitation, with the exception of possible scattered snow showers, Wednesday is expected to be cold and windy, according to the National Weather Service State College. Highs of 31 degrees and wind gusts of up to 41 mph are projected.
With the wind and heavy ice on the power lines, NWS meteorologist John Banghoff said on Monday that there would be a possibility for localized power outages on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has shown several scattered power outages throughout Wednesday in Centre County. A little before noon, 1-20 customers were without power between Boalsburg and Tusseyville. An outage affecting 21-100 people outside of Centre Hall had been resolved.
Comments