Community

Have you seen cows running around Pleasant Gap? Let police know

By Bret Pallotto

February 20, 2019 09:11 AM

A cow stabled in the Mosaic Arena, home to livestock displays and competitions at the Manatee County Fair.
A cow stabled in the Mosaic Arena, home to livestock displays and competitions at the Manatee County Fair. Ryan Ballogg
A cow stabled in the Mosaic Arena, home to livestock displays and competitions at the Manatee County Fair. Ryan Ballogg

Spring Township police are trying to get a group of cows to return home.

Spring Township police Chief Michael Danneker said about 25 cows broke free from a farm on Blackhawk Road in Centre Hall at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Twelve cows were corralled near the Pleasant Gap Elementary School in about 30 minutes and another was picked up while the original 12 were being returned to the farm. About another 12 are still on the loose, according to Danneker.

Residents are asked to call the non-emergency communications center at 800-479-0050 to report the location of any cows so they can be returned.

A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy was called to round up a herd of runaway goats in Riverview, Florida, on February 14. Cpl Kaleikini responded to a call about the loose goats in Lake St Charles and helped the goats find their way home.

By

Check back for updates on this story.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

  Comments  

things to do