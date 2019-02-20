Have you seen cows running around Pleasant Gap? Let police know

Spring Township police are trying to get a group of cows to return home.
Spring Township police Chief Michael Danneker said about 25 cows broke free from a farm on Blackhawk Road in Centre Hall at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Twelve cows were corralled near the Pleasant Gap Elementary School in about 30 minutes and another was picked up while the original 12 were being returned to the farm. About another 12 are still on the loose, according to Danneker.
Residents are asked to call the non-emergency communications center at 800-479-0050 to report the location of any cows so they can be returned.
Check back for updates on this story.
