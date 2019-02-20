Speed reductions and traffic disruptions: What’s happening on Centre County roads

As snow continues to fall throughout Centre County at a rate of about 1-2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service State College, Wednesday afternoon, travel conditions remain hazardous.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced speed limits to 45 mph on Interstate 80 through Centre, Clearfield and Clinton Counties, I-99 form the Pa. Turnpike in Bedford through Centre County, and U.S. Route 322 in Centre, Mifflin and Juniata counties.
Commercial vehicle bans are on empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles hauling trailers, motorcycles and recreational vehicles in effect on I-80 from I-79 to the interchange with I-99 in Bellefonte, and on I-99 from the interchange to the Pa Turnpike.
The NWS is calling for snow until mid-afternoon, when the precipitation is expected to change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain that will last through the evening and into early Thursday morning. Poor visibility and slick road conditions are expected.
“It’s been shown that just a small decrease in speed will greatly increase your chances for road safety,” NWS meteorologist Joe Ceru told the Centre Daily Times.
Here are some traffic disruptions to be aware of:
- Route 322 westbound from Milroy to its intersection with state Route 144 is re-opened and traffic is flowing at 11 a.m. after the westbound lane was shut down as crews respond to several disabled vehicles — including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed.
- The minor-injury crash on I-80 westbound in Clearfield County near the PA 153/Penfield Exit was cleared and all lanes re-opened at about 11:10 a.m.
- A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the 1500 block on Pine Glenn Road in Burnside Township at 11:11 a.m., partially blocking one lane right before the canoe launch. The tractor-trailer was pulled out by some locals, according to dispatch, and the box was placed available at 11:47 a.m.
- There are reports over dispatch of cars having trouble getting up the hill on North Atherton Street near its intersection with Hillcrest Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Check https://www.511pa.com, use the 511PA app or follow @511PAStateColl for live updates on Centre County road conditions.
