Traffic delays expected Saturday and beyond for Potters Mills Gap, North Atherton Street projects

For anyone who needs a nudge to travel off the beaten path, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is doing its best to help.

PennDOT flaggers are scheduled to enforce alternating traffic patterns between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday for utility work on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap, according to a press release. Drivers should expect delays or choose an alternate route.

On Thursday, westbound motorists should anticipate a detour between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., PennDOT said. Vehicles will make use of Route 144 and Route 45 before reconnecting with Route 322.

The five-year, $82 million construction project is in its final stage. The project aimed to improve safety, reduce congestion and alleviate access in the area.

North Atherton Street project

While the Potters Mills Gap construction may bog down some Saturday drives, motorists who use North Atherton Street in State College might have headaches throughout next week.

PennDOT said “lengthy traffic delays” are anticipated Monday through Friday due to a waterline installation from West Aaron Drive to Park Avenue.

Glenn O. Hawbaker — the contractor for the $12.8 million project — also plans to install drainage on part of North Atherton Street between West Mitchell Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue. Daytime lane closures plan to limit traffic to at least one lane both inbound and outbound.

Verizon also plans to continue fiber optic splicing on part of North Atherton Street between Cherry Lane and Park Avenue. The work, which is scheduled for both daytime and nighttime hours, will require a far left lane closure, PennDOT said.

The department also encouraged motorists to use the zipper merge.

“Please use both lanes up to merge points throughout the project,” PennDOT said. “Use of both lanes can minimize delays and travel times. Please be patient and courteous to other drivers.”

For updates on road conditions, visit www.511pa.com.