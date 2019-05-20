Young Scholars, Goddard School were briefly on lockdown due to police activity in the area

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Two Ferguson Township schools were placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes Monday morning after a man made suicidal threats at a nearby residence, Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said.

Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School and the Goddard School for Early Childhood Development went into lockdown about 10:30 a.m., though there was no direct threat to the schools, Albright said.

All students and staff members are safe, he said.

An 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were in the midst of an argument at a Blair Road residence when the man made the threats, Albright said. The man reportedly cut himself with a knife, while the girl was uninjured. The cut was not life threatening, Albright said.

The man fled from the residence and the girl called 911 as a precaution. He was found by police less than 10 minutes later at the State College Evangelical Free Church along Blue Course Drive, according to Albright.

The dispatch center also notified Corl Street Elementary and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, Albright said.

The man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation. Ferguson Township police are investigating the incident, and Albright said he was not yet sure if criminal charges will be filed.

In an email sent to YSCP families, assistant principal Crystal Confer wrote that the lockdown was prompted by Ferguson Township police.

“We were only in lockdown for about 10 minutes and now back to our normal activities,” she wrote. “All of our students and staff members are safe.”

Centre LifeLink EMS, Patton Township and State College police assisted, Albright said.

