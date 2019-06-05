Should there be a fee for using plastic bags? Proposal moves forward in Ferguson Township

How to make your own cloth shopping bag It's Plastic Free April, so here's an easy way to make a cloth shopping bag with three knots and no sewing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's Plastic Free April, so here's an easy way to make a cloth shopping bag with three knots and no sewing.

Ferguson Township is moving forward with an initiative to charge businesses that use plastic bags.

Township supervisors voted 3-1 to create a draft for the ordinance, which comes after a group of local citizens sent out a petition for the fee to Ferguson Township, along with Patton and College townships, and the State College Borough almost a year ago. (Read more here from WTAJ)