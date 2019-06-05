Community

Should there be a fee for using plastic bags? Proposal moves forward in Ferguson Township

By Evan Hinkley

Ferguson Township is moving forward with an initiative to charge businesses that use plastic bags.

Township supervisors voted 3-1 to create a draft for the ordinance, which comes after a group of local citizens sent out a petition for the fee to Ferguson Township, along with Patton and College townships, and the State College Borough almost a year ago. (Read more here from WTAJ)

