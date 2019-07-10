Port Matilda man in critical condition after 1-vehicle crash, police say

With new features, Life Flight can increase patients’ chances of survival Jeffrey Brytczuk talks about the new features on the Geisinger Life Flight helicopter at the State College station. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeffrey Brytczuk talks about the new features on the Geisinger Life Flight helicopter at the State College station.

A Port Matilda man is in critical condition after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, Ferguson Township police confirmed.

Ashlee Woskob, 36, was driving a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro near the intersection of West Gatesburg Road and Marengo Road at about 10:30 p.m. when he “lost control at a high rate of speed,” Sgt. Ryan Hendrick said Wednesday.

Woskob, who was the only person in the vehicle, was flown by Geisinger Life Flight to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, Hendrick said.

West Gatesburg Road was closed to traffic for about four hours. Alpha Fire Company, Port Matilda EMS and Centre LifeLink EMS also responded, Hendrick said.

