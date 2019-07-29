Community
Who will be the 2019 Grange Fair Queen? Meet the contestants
Coronation is right around the corner for the annual Centre County Grange Fair Queen competition, and four young women are hoping for the crown.
Centre County Pomona Grange Master Ashley Furman said that each girl must submit a standard application and a paper that describes what the Centre County Grange Fair means to their community.
“The girls, if chosen, then move to elections with the judges, an interview, and then coronation. ... Here the girls will introduce themselves to the audience at the Grange Fair, present a 3-5 minute speech, and then answer an impromptu question,” Furman said.
The coronation will take place on the Southside Stage at 6 p.m. Aug. 14, where the crown will pass from current Grange Queen Amelia Miller to the new queen.
Following coronation, the winner will take on many responsibilities that will take place throughout the year.
“She will act as a spokesperson year-round by going to schools, media outlets and parades. She will then compete in the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fair Queens in January of 2020,” Furman.
This pageant is made up of approximately 60 girls from different fairs across the country competing to be the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.
“The queen will be working all year-round, and I’m excited to see who she’ll be,” Furman said.
This year’s Centre County Grange Fair Queen contestants are:
- Madison Peters, 16, a junior at Bald Eagle Area High School. She is a part of the Seeing Eye Puppy Club, the varsity pitcher for her school’s softball team and an honor roll student athlete. Peters would like to participate in the medical science program at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology to become an anesthesiologist nurse practitioner.
- Roselyn Weaver, 16, a junior at Philipsburg Osceola Senior High School. She is a part of the Musical Honor Society, and a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in cross-country, fly-fishing and softball. Weaver hopes to go to college or into the military to become a physician assistant.
- Morgan Bair, 17, a senior at Center County Christian Academy. She is a part of the soccer team, the basketball team and participates in musicals and plays. Bair is also a member of student council, yearbook staff and is planning on attending Bob Jones University to become a physical therapist.
- Gabrielle Swavely, 20, attended State College Area High School and is planning on attending Penn State. She is an assistant coach for the Nittany Dreamers, works at the Nittany Mall and Dreibelbis Dairy Farm. She is an intern at North Agrisolution Feedworks.
Comments