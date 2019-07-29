Who will be the 2019 Grange Fair Queen? Meet the contestants

The Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Centre Daily Times, file

Coronation is right around the corner for the annual Centre County Grange Fair Queen competition, and four young women are hoping for the crown.

Centre County Pomona Grange Master Ashley Furman said that each girl must submit a standard application and a paper that describes what the Centre County Grange Fair means to their community.

“The girls, if chosen, then move to elections with the judges, an interview, and then coronation. ... Here the girls will introduce themselves to the audience at the Grange Fair, present a 3-5 minute speech, and then answer an impromptu question,” Furman said.

The coronation will take place on the Southside Stage at 6 p.m. Aug. 14, where the crown will pass from current Grange Queen Amelia Miller to the new queen.

Following coronation, the winner will take on many responsibilities that will take place throughout the year.

“She will act as a spokesperson year-round by going to schools, media outlets and parades. She will then compete in the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fair Queens in January of 2020,” Furman.

This pageant is made up of approximately 60 girls from different fairs across the country competing to be the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.

“The queen will be working all year-round, and I’m excited to see who she’ll be,” Furman said.

This year’s Centre County Grange Fair Queen contestants are: