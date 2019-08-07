Two phone scams are targeting Centre County residents, police say. Here’s what to know

Spoofing: Don’t hang on, hang up What is spoofing? Scammers falsify caller ID numbers that appear on your phone, disguising their identities as they try to steal your money or valuable personal information. Learn what you can do to avoid spoofing scams: fcc.gov/spoofing Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What is spoofing? Scammers falsify caller ID numbers that appear on your phone, disguising their identities as they try to steal your money or valuable personal information. Learn what you can do to avoid spoofing scams: fcc.gov/spoofing

If you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be from the Centre County sheriff’s office or someone offering discounted paving services, it’d be prudent to verify it’s actually them.

The sheriff’s office and State College police each said Tuesday they’ve received reports of ongoing phone scams. Anyone who received one of the fraudulent calls is urged to call local law enforcement.

Scammers who purport to be from the sheriff’s office most frequently call from 281-5903, according to a press release from Sheriff Bryan Sampsel.

The message says, “You have reached the Centre County sheriff’s office. If this an emergency, please hang up and call 911.” The message then says you’ve reached Sgt. Mike Thompson of the courts warrant division and encourages you to leave a voicemail. Some are also told there is an arrest warrant for them due to a “failure to appear for a federal court warrant,” according to the release.

“These calls/scammers sometimes seem legitimate, but please call the Centre County sheriff’s (office) to confirm,” Sampsel said in the release. “If you are receiving these calls, please do not give them any personal information, bank account information, money orders or purchase any kind of money/gift/iTunes cards. (The) Centre County sheriff’s office will not contact you and ask you for personal or bank account information.”

Someone who claims to be Jeremy from Direct Asphalt is also trying to bamboozle residents, according to a borough press release.

The meretricious caller claims to be a subcontractor working on the North Atherton Street project for Glenn O. Hawbaker and offers discounted paving. The company confirmed it is not a legitimate call, according to the release.