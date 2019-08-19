How much damage did Sunday night’s storms cause in Centre County?

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

At least 11 power lines or trees were knocked down Sunday evening after thunderstorms moved through the State College area, Alpha Fire Company said.

A number of roadways were closed, including North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue for more than three hours, while crews cleared the damage and made repairs, Centre Region Emergency Management Coordinator Shawn Kauffman said Monday.

There were no reported injuries, but there was “minor to moderate” property damage Kauffman said. One vehicle had “significant” damage after a tree fell on top of it, he said.

All of the roadways were reopened by Monday morning, Kauffman said. About 2,000 customers in the Centre Region Council of Governments lost power, but a vast majority had power restored by midnight, he said.

“The damages were relatively benign as a storm goes,” Kauffman said. “If it was your damage, you’d think it was significant. But from our standpoint, nobody needed to be evacuated or relocated, so the property’s that did receive damage, there was no significant cause for them to leave their homes.”

The storm weakened as it moved east of State College, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said. About 0.86 inches of rain was reported at the AccuWeather headquarters, 385 Science Park Road, while there was only 0.12 inches of rain at the University Park Airport, he said.

“You got a short distance and the rainfall amounts vary quite a bit. That’s typical with summertime convection and thunderstorms,” Walker said. “It was a very warm and humid day yesterday. Where the thunderstorms went up and they formed, they moved over some areas that got some very heavy downpours, while other areas the storms missed. It was a hit-and-miss type situation.”

The weather is forecast to be hot and humid, with a possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, Walker said. There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms, with a high temperature in the upper 70s, and low 80s for the first day of school Monday, Walker said.

Pea size hail in SW State College pic.twitter.com/scQRksgkfW — airie (@CrisisCarto) August 18, 2019

Many preliminary wind reports all across State College with yesterday's storm, with pea sized hail also being observed. The storm downed a large branch close to Walker Building. Low risk for severe weather today across CPA. #pawx #psuwx pic.twitter.com/EFsDO3TVIb — Paul Mykolajtchuk (@paul_wx) August 19, 2019

Whoa! Tree fell on my neighbor's house here in State College at 4:35 PM! 2nd tree from left in grove behind houses: pic.twitter.com/FRJoMtt3Qm — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) August 18, 2019