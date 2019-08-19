Community
3 rafters found safe after hourslong search by Centre and Clearfield county rescue crews
Three rafters were located in good condition and rescued from the water Monday after an hourslong search by at least seven agencies near the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said.
One man, one boy and one girl entered the river about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near the Rolling Stone Bridge. The trio was en route to Karthaus, Schmoke said, but never made it there.
The search, which was spearheaded by Schmoke’s department, began about 8:30 a.m. Monday after the family called about their whereabouts, he said.
The group was found sitting on rocks in a desolate area and is being flown to Pine Glen Fire Department in Karthaus for treatment, Schmoke said.
About 25 fire department and EMS members from Pine Glen, Karthaus, Howard and Pleasant Gap fire companies responded, alongside state police, the Centre County Emergency Management Agency and R.J. Corman Railroad Group, Schmoke said.
