Driver suffers minor injuries after crashing into Spring Township house, police say

The driver of a gray sedan that crashed into a house Thursday was treated for minor injuries before they were released, Spring Township police said.

The one-vehicle crash along Melanie Lane was reported about 10 a.m. and is believed to be because of a medical condition, Spring Township police Detective Luke Nelson said. He declined to identify the driver.

No roads were shut down while police responded to the crash alongside the Pleasant Gap Fire Department. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor, Nelson said.

The house had moderate damage, he said.

