Heavy rain, wind gusts are forecast for Halloween in central Pa., but there are indoor options

Trick-or-treaters decked out as aquatic animals will have an advantage when it comes to costume authenticity.

Temperatures are expected to be about 60 degrees Thursday evening, though occasional showers with “heavy downpours” and wind gusts upward of 30 mph are possible between 6-8 p.m., AccuWeather meteorologist Bill Deger said.

A majority of Centre County will be trick-or-treating during that time, though Halfmoon Township residents will get an extra hour to add to their haul. The township’s festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday placed most of central Pennsylvania under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. The strongest weather is predicted to roll in after 9 p.m., Deger said.

“Significant” rain and wind gusts near 50 mph are possible, Deger said. Temperatures will “crash pretty quickly” overnight and drop to about 40 degrees Friday morning, he said.

“Decorations can blow away, so it might be a good idea to move loose Halloween objects inside,” Deger said.

Though other areas like Williamsport, Danville and Jersey Shore have postponed their festivities, local businesses and Penn State are not about to let the dismal weather stop the fun.

Barnes & Noble plans to have a costume contest from 6-7 p.m., while Nittany Valley Sports Centre is set to have Halloween cornhole, soccer, kickball, basketball, dodgeball, bingo and a costume parade and contest from 6-8 p.m.

The Centre County Youth Service Bureau plans to have free arts and crafts, treat bags and hot dogs from 5-7 p.m. at the Penns Valley YMCA.

Penn State’s Palmer Museum is scheduled to have art heist escape room games from 6-7 p.m., zombie adventure tours through its art galleries from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 8 p.m. There will also be face mask decorating, a photo booth and refreshments throughout the night.

State College police offered safety tips through Twitter to help trick-or-treaters stay safe, like walking on sidewalks, crossing the street at crosswalks, having an adult accompany children and using a flash light or glow stick to increase visibility.