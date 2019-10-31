Crash cleared; U.S. Route 322 reopened in Potter Township

Update: The crash was cleared and both lanes reopened by 9:08 p.m., according to PennDOT.

U.S. Route 322 near the Harley-Davidson dealership in Potter Township is shut down Thursday evening as Centre County emergency crews respond to a multivehicle crash.

Crews have closed Route 322/General Potter Highway in both directions between Laurel Meadow Lane and Wagner Road, and are rerouting traffic, according to PennDOT and dispatch reports.

Centre Hall and Boalsburg fire companies, along with police and EMS, were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment and fuel leak at 7:15 p.m. According to dispatch, the crash involved a pickup truck and a semi-trailer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Follow @511PAStateColl on Twitter or check https://www.511pa.com for real-time traffic updates.

Check back for more information.